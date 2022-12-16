Hampton recorded 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 win over the Squadron.

Hampton, who played his first G League game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday after being assigned to Lakeland on Wednesday, posted a team-high 24 points coming off the bench versus Birmingham. It's currently unclear whether the 21-year-old guard's stint with the G League Magic will be a temporary move or permanent one, but the longer he remains with Lakeland, the more likely his usage and overall statistics increase.