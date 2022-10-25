Hampton amassed zero points (0-1 FG) across seven minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the Knicks.
Hampton continues to find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time, barely touching the floor in the loss. Given the Magic are still without two of their primary guard options, it's reasonable to assume Hampton could find himself out of the rotation completely at some point in the near future.
