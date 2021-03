Hampton (not injury related) is unavailable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 20-year-old was acquired from the Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline Thursday but won't immediately debut with his new team. Hampton averaged 9.3 minutes in 25 appearances with Denver but should see expanded opportunities in Orlando. The rookie first-round pick's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.