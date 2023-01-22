The Magic don't include Hampton (illness) on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Hampton thus looks on track to be available Monday after he sat out Saturday's 138-118 loss to the Wizards due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Even though he'll suit up Monday, Hampton hasn't been a regular part of head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation and isn't likely to see the floor outside of a garbage-time situation.