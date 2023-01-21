Hampton (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Although Hampton was added to the official injury report with a questionable tag due to non-COVID illness, the team has made the decision to give him the night off. Hampton's next chance to play will come Monday against the Celtics.
