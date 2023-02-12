Hampton won't travel with the Magic during its two-game road trip in Chicago and Toronto on Monday and Tuesday and could be waived or have the remainder of his contract bought out, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though the 22-year-old Hampton is a recent first-round pick on a rebuilding Magic team, the organization hasn't seen enough progress in his development during his two-plus seasons in Orlando to justify giving him a regular spot in the NBA rotation. Rather than having Hampton toil in the G League with their affiliate in Lakeland, the Magic -- who had already declined his fourth-year team option for 2023-24 back in October -- may want to give him the chance to try and jumpstart his career elsewhere. Expect some resolution on Hampton's future in Orlando to come during or shortly after the All-Star break.