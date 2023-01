Hampton recorded 32 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the G League Bulls.

After being assigned to Lakeland on Thursday, Hampton amassed a team-high 32 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the floor. The 21-year-old will likely be recalled to Orlando for their upcoming West Coast trip.