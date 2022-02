Hampton (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Hampton has been sidelined since Jan. 21 due to an MCL sprain and bone bruise to his left ankle, but his participation in practice bodes well for his status for Friday's matchup against Houston. Since he's been sidelined for over a month, it wouldn't be surprising if he's on a minutes restriction if he's ultimately available once Orlando resumes play.