Hampton had 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Memphis.

The Magic looked woeful on offense Friday, as they shot 31.4 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range as a team, but Hampton made his presence felt off the bench. He has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances and while he's not expected to move into the starting lineup any time soon, he seems to be trending in the right direction.