Hampton recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime loss to the Swarm.

Hampton once again operated as Lakeland's first spark off the bench Friday, as he logged the third-most minutes and only trailed Aleem Ford in scoring versus Greensboro. Across four contests played in the G League this year, the 21-year-old is averaging 23.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.