Orlando recalled Hampton from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday.

Hampton will rejoin the NBA team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks after a brief stint in the G League. He played 31 minutes for Lakeland in Sunday's 122-121 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes, finishing with 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists.