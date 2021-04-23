Hampton recorded 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during Thursday's loss to New Orleans.

The rookie logged at least 20 minutes for a third straight matchup, as the guard also posted double figures for a sixth time this season (all with Orlando). Over the past four games, Hampton is averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.