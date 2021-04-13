Hampton finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

The rookie has been seeing decent minutes of late and has taken advantage of the opportunity, scoring in double digits in four of his last six games -- including a 16-point performance in his first NBA start. Hampton is averaging 11.8 points per game during that aforementioned six-game span.