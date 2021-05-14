Hampton accumulated 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 loss to the Hawks.

The 20-year-old has now scored double-digit points over his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers. Hampton is averaging 30.2 minutes in seven games over the month of May, so fantasy managers should expect him to hover around 30 minutes a game the rest of the way. The rookie will look to keep up his impressive scoring pace Friday on the road against the 76ers.