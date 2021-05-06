Hampton played 31 minutes off the bench and totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists during Wednesday's 132-96 loss to the Celtics.

Hampton tied starter Mo Bamba for the most minutes played during Wednesday's loss and both players did not disappoint. For Hampton, he recorded his second straight double-double while tying his career-high with 10 rebounds. The rookie has now topped 30 minutes in three straight contests and is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over that span.