Hampton will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

With Chasson Randle (hamstring) limited and Michael Carter-Williams (illness) among several Magic players sitting out Sunday, the rookie will move into the starting five for the first time in his career. Hampton was not a regular rotation player in Denver, but after coming over at the deadline in the Aaron Gordon deal, he's played double-digit minutes in four straight games. Hampton topped out with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes Saturday night at Utah.