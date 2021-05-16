Hampton is questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers with a sprained right ankle.
The 20-year-old apparently suffered the injury Friday against Philadelphia when he had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes. Hampton should see significant minutes Sunday if cleared to play in the final game of the season.
