Magic's Rashad Vaughn: Hanging on in Orlando
Vaughn signed a second 10-day contract with the Magic on Friday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Vaughn made four appearances with the Magic during his first 10-day contract, averaging 6.3 minutes per game. His long-term viability in Orlando isn't overly optimistic, but he has another 10 days to prove otherwise.
