Magic's Rashad Vaughn: Inks 10-day deal with Orlando
Vaughn signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Vaughn bounced around a couple teams leading up to the trade deadline, being traded with a second-round pick to the Nets from the Bucks in exchange for Tyler Zeller. Then, he was moved from Brooklyn to New Orleans in exchange for Dante Cunningham. He was then waived by the Pelicans. The Magic, after trading away Elfrid Payton for a second-round pick and piling up losses, are looking to give Vaughn a chance to make the squad after racking up a few underwhelming campaigns for Milwaukee. He holds career averages of 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game while shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.
