Magic's Rashad Vaughn: Listed as out for Wednesday

Vaughn (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vaughn, who was signed to a second 10-day contract on March 2, is set to miss a second straight game while continuing to battle back from a sore knee. It's poor timing for the third-year guard, as the Magic will have to decide whether to keep Vaughn around for the remainder of the season or cut him within the next week. Look for Vaughn to target a return for Friday's tilt with the Kings, though even if he were to be cleared, Vaughn wouldn't be a viable fantasy target.