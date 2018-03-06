Magic's Rashad Vaughn: Listed as out for Wednesday
Vaughn (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Vaughn, who was signed to a second 10-day contract on March 2, is set to miss a second straight game while continuing to battle back from a sore knee. It's poor timing for the third-year guard, as the Magic will have to decide whether to keep Vaughn around for the remainder of the season or cut him within the next week. Look for Vaughn to target a return for Friday's tilt with the Kings, though even if he were to be cleared, Vaughn wouldn't be a viable fantasy target.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...