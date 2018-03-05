Magic's Rashad Vaughn: Out with knee soreness Monday

Vaughn has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a sore right knee, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vaugn signed a second 10-day contract with the Magic on Friday and played 10 minutes in the team's win over the Grizzlies, but the knee injury will now certainly take a hit to his already-bleak future with the team. Vaughn's absence, however, should not have any major impact on Orlando's rotation Monday night in Utah.