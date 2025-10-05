Beekman logged 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT) and two assists in eight minutes during Saturday's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat.

Beekman finished Saturday's exhibition contest as one of six Magic players to score in double digits, and he finished third on the team in the scoring category behind Jase Richardson (13) and Tristan da Silva (12). Beekman inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic in early September after competing with the Nuggets in the Summer League, and he is competing for a permanent spot on Orlando's roster for the upcoming season.