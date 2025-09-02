Beekman agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Orlando on Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Beekman will compete for a spot on Orlando's regular-season roster during training camp. The 23-year-old point guard joined the Warriors on a two-way contract before the 2024-25 season, though he was eventually traded to the Nets in December. He appeared in 36 regular-season games (four starts) between Golden State and Brooklyn, averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 assists across 13.0 minutes per contest.