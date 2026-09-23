Council agreed to a training camp deal with Orlando on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Council went undrafted in 2023 but managed to suit up for the 76ers in 2023-24 and 2024-25. In 105 regular-season appearances with Philadelphia, which included 12 starts, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 14.7 minutes per contest. Council has experience, so he could have a chance of earning a spot on Orlando's roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign, though he likely won't have a prominent role if he does.