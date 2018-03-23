Purvis was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Purvis joined the Magic for Thursday's game against the 76ers and had a very strong performance, scoring a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the blowout loss. With the team's affiliate in Lakeland now attempting to make the G-League playoffs, Purvis will appear in their back-to-back set Friday and Saturday.