Purvis was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Purvis is riding his second 10-day contract with Orlando and has averaged 3.8 points on 37.5 percent shooting in 11.6 minutes across his five appearances. To get him some extra run, the team has opted to send him down to the G-League. He's had a good season there, averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.4 minutes. He's also hitting 3.1 threes per game at a 38.9 percent clip.