Magic's Rodney Purvis: Back in Orlando
Purvis was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Purvis spent Friday night with the Lakeland Magic, but both he and Khem Birch have rejoined the NBA club in advance of Saturday's matchup with Phoenix. Purvis played 22 minutes in Thursday's loss to the 76ers, finishing with 19 points and one assist.
