Purvis finished with 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league loss to the Thunder.

Purvis got hot from beyond the arc, hitting four triples en route to dropping a team-high 20 points. He had struggled in summer league prior to Friday's effort, totaling just five points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 53.1 minutes -- unexpected considering he saw nearly 300 minutes in the NBA last season.