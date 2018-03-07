Magic's Rodney Purvis: Expected to join Magic on 10-day deal

Purvis, in the wake of the Magic waiving Rashad Vaughn (knee), is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the team, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

The guard out of Connecticut went unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft and has not yet played in the NBA. But, that is expected to change soon. He's spent the year in the G-League playing for the Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland, where he's averaged 20.5 points (including 3.1 threes at 38.9 percent), 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.4 minutes.