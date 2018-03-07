Magic's Rodney Purvis: Expected to join Magic on 10-day deal
Purvis, in the wake of the Magic waiving Rashad Vaughn (knee), is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the team, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The guard out of Connecticut went unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft and has not yet played in the NBA. But, that is expected to change soon. He's spent the year in the G-League playing for the Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland, where he's averaged 20.5 points (including 3.1 threes at 38.9 percent), 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.4 minutes.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...