Purvis tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one assist across 22 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

In just his sixth NBA game, Purvis secured what was easily his best game so far as his 19 points marked a game high during Friday's blowout loss. It is unlikely he will continue the scoring, as his previous high before this game was six points. But with the team tanking, Purvis may see some minutes down the stretch.