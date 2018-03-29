Purvis scored two points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Nets.

Purvis was in the starting lineup for the first time this season and set a new high mark for minutes played. He failed to seize the opportunity, however, missing each of his attempts from the field. Purvis signed a two-year deal with Orlando earlier in the day, but he remains far from a desirable fantasy play and could return to complete irrelevance if and when when Ike Iwundu (illness) and Jonathan Isaac (foot) return.

