Purvis will come off the bench for Friday's game against Chicago.

With Wesley Iwundu (illness) healthy and being re-inserted into the starting five, Purvis will head back to his usual bench role. Over the past three games, he's averaged 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.0 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories