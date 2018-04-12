Purvis scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win against Washington.

Getting a chance to play during the last month of the season, Purvis averaged 6.0 points in 18.1 minutes per game. The rookie guard shot a career-high tying 13 times in the regular season finale en route to his bench-leading scoring performance. While averaging 6.7 shots per game, Purvis only shot 32.7 percent from the field.