Magic's Rodney Purvis: Moving back to bench
Purvis will return to the bench for Sunday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Purvis moved into the lineup Friday night and played 23 minutes, finishing with five points and two rebounds to go with one assist. With Wes Iwundu back in the mix Sunday, Purvis will head back to the bench. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 minutes per game since joining the team on Mar. 9, but he's played at least 22 minutes in three of his last four games.
