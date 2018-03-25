Purvis, recalled from the G League earlier in the day, went for six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.

The 24-year-old had put up a career-high 19 points two nights prior against the Sixers, but he was notably less involved on the offensive end Saturday. It remains to be seen how long his current tenure with the NBA club will last, but the uncertainty surrounding his playing time leaves him out of the fantasy consideration for the moment.