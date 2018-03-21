The Magic recalled Purvis from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.

Purvis is in the midst of his second 10-day contract with the Magic and will look to convince the team's brass that he's worth keeping around for the rest of the season during Thursday's game against the 76ers. Over his five appearances with Orlando to date, the undrafted rookie out of Connecticut is averaging 3.8 points (on 37.5 percent shooting from the field) in 11.6 minutes per contest.