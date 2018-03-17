Purvis will sign a second 10-day contract with the Magic, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Since joining the Magic on his first 10-day deal, Purvis has seen action in five games, averaging 3.8 points across 11.6 minutes. He's provided some additional depth in the backcourt with Evan Fournier (knee) out and the Magic have been impressed enough to sign him to another 10-day contract. Despite remaining with the Magic, Purvis doesn't see enough minutes to where he has utility in fantasy leagues, so he can continue to be avoided for the time being. Following his current deal, the Magic will have to decide whether to sign Purvis for the rest of the season or release him.