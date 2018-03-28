Play

Purvis agreed to a two-year contract with the Magic on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The second season is non-guaranteed.

The 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie out of UConn has played his way into a contract after signing two consecutive ten-day contracts with Orlando. With the team, he's averaged 6.3 points in 13.9 minutes per game. Though those numbers don't jump off the page, he was impressive in the G-League, especially from beyond the arc (3.1 threes per game at 39.3 percent), so the team may be banking on him improving over the offseason.

