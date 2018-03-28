Magic's Rodney Purvis: Signs two-year, non-guaranteed deal with Orlando
Purvis agreed to a two-year contract with the Magic on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The second season is non-guaranteed.
The 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie out of UConn has played his way into a contract after signing two consecutive ten-day contracts with Orlando. With the team, he's averaged 6.3 points in 13.9 minutes per game. Though those numbers don't jump off the page, he was impressive in the G-League, especially from beyond the arc (3.1 threes per game at 39.3 percent), so the team may be banking on him improving over the offseason.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...