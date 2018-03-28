Purvis, with Wesley Iwundu (illness) sidelined, will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Purvis will draw a start on the same day he finalized a two-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Magic. He hasn't cracked 22 minutes in any of his seven appearances this season, though that could change Wednesday. He's averaging 6.3 points across 13.9 minutes.

