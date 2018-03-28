Magic's Rodney Purvis: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Purvis, with Wesley Iwundu (illness) sidelined, will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Purvis will draw a start on the same day he finalized a two-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Magic. He hasn't cracked 22 minutes in any of his seven appearances this season, though that could change Wednesday. He's averaging 6.3 points across 13.9 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Signs two-year, non-guaranteed deal with Orlando•
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Posts six points in return to Magic•
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Back in Orlando•
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Goes for game-high 19 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Rodney Purvis: Rejoins NBA team•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.