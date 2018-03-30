Magic's Rodney Purvis: Starting Friday
Purvis, due to Wesley Iwundu (illness) being a late scratch, will draw another start at shooting guard during Friday's contest against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Purvis was in line to head back to the bench with Iwundu reportedly healthy enough to come back. But, his condition apparently worsened. So, Purvis will draw a second consecutive start.
