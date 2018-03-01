Magic's Shelvin Mack: Chips in 12 points off bench

Mack produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during a 117-104 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Mack reached double figures in scoring for the third time across the month of February in the loss. He was able to do so as put up 10 field goal attempts, which matched his season high. Mack had scored in single-digits in each of the previous five games, so right now he isn't much other than a source of low-end points and assists.