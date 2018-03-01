Magic's Shelvin Mack: Chips in 12 points off bench
Mack produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during a 117-104 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Mack reached double figures in scoring for the third time across the month of February in the loss. He was able to do so as put up 10 field goal attempts, which matched his season high. Mack had scored in single-digits in each of the previous five games, so right now he isn't much other than a source of low-end points and assists.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Scores season-high 15 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Earns start Sunday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: To return to bench Monday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Will start Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...