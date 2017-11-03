Magic's Shelvin Mack: Confirmed starter Friday

Mack has been confirmed as the Magic's starting point guasrd Friday against the Bulls, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.

As expected, Mack will be thrust into a much larger role Friday with both D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton sitting out with hamstring injuries. As virtually the team's only true point guard, Mack should see an uptick in playing time after averaging 19.0 minutes per game through the season's first eight contests.