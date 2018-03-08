Magic's Shelvin Mack: Contributes nine points off bench Wednesday

Mack registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.

Mack turned in another of his trademark efficient performances, making good use of his modest playing time while co-leading the second unit in scoring alongside Mario Hezonja. Head coach Frank Vogel appears to have settled on D.J. Augustin as his clear-cut starter at point guard following the trade of Elfrid Payton, but he's afforded Mack of minutes in the low 20s on average off the bench. That steady allotment of playing time renders the Butler product a viable option in deep formats for those desperate to supplement their scoring and assist numbers at this stage of the season.