Magic's Shelvin Mack: Dishes out six assists versus Nets

Mack scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Nets.

Mack received a bump in usage with Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Ike Iwundu (sidelined), finishing with the team lead in assists as he led all bench players in scoring. The journeyman guard has experienced an uptick in production of late, with averages of 12.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 treys per game over his last five. Mack could continue to see additional run down the stretch as the Magic have little to play for.