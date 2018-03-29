Magic's Shelvin Mack: Dishes out six assists versus Nets
Mack scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Nets.
Mack received a bump in usage with Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Ike Iwundu (sidelined), finishing with the team lead in assists as he led all bench players in scoring. The journeyman guard has experienced an uptick in production of late, with averages of 12.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 treys per game over his last five. Mack could continue to see additional run down the stretch as the Magic have little to play for.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Leads bench with 12 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 17 points•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 16 points Friday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Bench-leading scoring total Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Sees extended minutes Friday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Contributes nine points off bench Wednesday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.