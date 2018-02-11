Magic's Shelvin Mack: Double-double off bench Saturday

Mack scored 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.

D.J. Augustin got the start at point guard Saturday, but Mack saw more court time and decidedly outplayed his veteran teammate. The Magic's backcourt situation remains a little muddled following the Elfrid Payton trade, but another performance or two like this from Mack and he could seize a spot in the starting five.