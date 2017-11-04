Magic's Shelvin Mack: Drops eight assists in start

Mack finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 105-83 loss to the Bulls.

With both Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and D.J. Augustin (hamstring) out, Mack drew the start at point guard. While he didn't shoot well, he facilitated the offense, handing out eight dimes. He makes for a reasonable DFS option while Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin remain sidelined, but has little value in year-long formats.