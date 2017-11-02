Magic's Shelvin Mack: Drops eight dimes in Wednesday's win

Mack had nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Mack continues to step up with fellow point guard D.J. Augustin (hamstring) in the absence of Elfrid Payton (hamstring), with Augustin picking up the slack in scoring and Mack holding his own, particularly in the distributing and defensive departments. Nevertheless, Payton is apparently nearing his return, which would stand to take minutes away from Augustin and Mack unless there's a re-injury or blockbuster trade brewing behind the scenes.