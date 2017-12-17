Magic's Shelvin Mack: Earns start Sunday

Mack is starting at shooting guard during Sunday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Coach Frank Vogel stated that Mack's move to the starting lineup is a result of his solid play of late. With Mack locked in at shooting guard, Jonathan Simmons will slot in at the small forward spot with Mario Hezonja picking up the start at power forward. Mack is averaging 4.3 points and 4.2 assists per game on 36 percent shooting this year. He doesn't provide much fantasy upside despite his placement in the starting five.