Magic's Shelvin Mack: Fine season off bench

Mack tallied 6.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 69 games played with the Magic during the 2017-18 season.

Mack appeared in a career best 69 games in 2017-18 but saw his points-per-game average dip below seven points as he shot an average 43 percent from the floor. The former Butler standout's best game was on Feb. 10 against Milwaukee when he produced a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists. Mack is signed with the Magic next season and will make $6 million.