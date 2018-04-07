Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out 11 assists in loss
Mack contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.
Mack was a virtual non-factor as a scorer, instead focusing on his role as a distributor en route to a season high in helpers. The veteran continues to play a prominent part off the bench for a Magic club with nothing to play for, averaging a useful 9.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over the last three games. Mack should continue to enjoy a similar role Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Dishes out six assists versus Nets•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Leads bench with 12 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 17 points•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 16 points Friday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Bench-leading scoring total Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....