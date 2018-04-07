Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out 11 assists in loss

Mack contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.

Mack was a virtual non-factor as a scorer, instead focusing on his role as a distributor en route to a season high in helpers. The veteran continues to play a prominent part off the bench for a Magic club with nothing to play for, averaging a useful 9.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over the last three games. Mack should continue to enjoy a similar role Sunday against the Raptors.